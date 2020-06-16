WINDIES HEAD COACH SIMMONS LATEST ON TEAM

Head coach Phil Simmons said West Indies have shown great character over the first week of their quarantine since arriving in England for next month’s 3-Test Cricket series against England.

The 25-man contingent comprising a 14-member Test squad and 11 reserves have been locked away at Old Trafford, Manchester since touching down last Tuesday, while also undergoing intense training amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the protocols adopted for the seven-week tour, the tourists will be isolated from the public in what have been termed “bio-secure” facilities at Old Trafford and the A-GEAS Bowl in Southampton.

The United Kingdom has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, with authorities here recording 296 000 infections and over 41 000 deaths.

The first Test will be played at the A-GEAS Bowl in Southampton from July 8th to 12th, with the second Test scheduled for Old Trafford in Manchester from July 16th to 20th and the final Test set for the same venue here starting July 24th.

Simmons, who resides in England and linked up with the squad upon arrival, said team spirit was high and players were making the most of in-house entertainment.







