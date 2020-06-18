Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves encourages youths to be confident in implementing their business ideas

Successful applicants of the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises or PRYME program, have been encouraged to be confident in implementing their business ideas.

The words of encouragement came from Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonslaves as he addressed a ceremony held this week to launch the PRYME website and to announce the names of persons in the second batch of Awardees of PRYME grants.

Dr. Gonslaves urged individuals to see themselves as Entrepreneurs and not to be intimated by larger entities.

The PRYME program was developed to assist young people with grant funding to develop their businesses.

The government project is being implemented by the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED).

Persons interested in applying for the PRYME program can now do so via the PRYME website at www.pryme.vc







