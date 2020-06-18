SVG FOOTBALL FEDERATION MEETINGS

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) will hold Special Meetings for its Premier Division and First Division Clubs next Monday at the Methodist Church Hall on Grenville Street, in Kingstown.

The meetings will discuss prospects for the resumption of the 2019-20 National Football Championships which have been suspended since March because of coronavirus.

In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, First Division Clubs will meet from 4:00 in the afternoon to 5:30, with the Premier Division Clubs meeting at 6:00 in the evening.

Each Club will have two representatives at the meeting. They are required to wear masks, and must not wear sleeveless shirts, flip flops nor short pants. The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation will provide sanitizers at the venue.







