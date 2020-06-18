WINDIES OPENING BATSMAN BRATHWAITE

West Indies opening batsman, Kraigg Brathwaite hopes advice on the mental side of his game from legend Desmond Haynes will help turn around his form in the Test series against England.

Brathwaite, 27, blunted England in 2017 by scoring 134 off 249 balls and 95 off 180 as he and Shai Hope steered the West Indies to a famous five-wicket win at Headingley, Leeds, but has passed 15 in just three of his last 21 Test knocks.

The right-hander was showing signs of a return to form before the coronavirus pandemic, striking 48 and 84 not out for his native Barbados against Guyana in March.

He believes help from fellow Bajan Haynes, who scored 7,487 runs in 116 Tests will help him turn his form around.

Brathwaite, whose 3,496 runs have come at an average of 33.29 confirmed that he had some words with Sir Desmond back in Barbados.

Brathwaite is familiar with the challenges posed by England’s opening attack of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, having played in three series against England in the last five years, and had further experience of playing in English conditions during a stint at Nottinghamshire in 2018 that spanned four County Championship games.







