NLA registers increased collections compared to the same period last year

*Please see amended story which was originally published on June 16th 2020.All previous references to this story should be discarded.

The National Lotteries Authority, NLA, registered an increase in revenue up to the end of May this year, compared with last year.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on radio recently.

The Prime Minister said the NLA collected revenue of 61.7 million dollars up to the end of May this year.The Prime Minister also stated that although revenues from the 3-D Game have declined a bit, this game continues to generate significant revenue.

