MR BRENTFORD ULRIC JONES JR formerly of Calliaqua and Mesopotamia died in Brooklyn, New York on Friday 8th May at the age of 53. The funeral takes place on Friday July 24th at the St. George’s Cathedral, Kingstown. The viewing begins at 12:30 pm. Tributes begin at 1.00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm.







