NLA PREMIER & 1ST DIVISION CRICKET FIXTURES

The National Lotteries Authority Premier and First Division Cricket Championships will continue this weekend.

In the Premier Division, leaders, FLOW Radcliffe on 125 points will clash with 2nd placed, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2), who has 81 points at the Park Hill Playing Field.

The other Premier Division match, will be between 4th placed, Guardian General Saints on 63 points, and 5th placed, Victors (1) on 24 points at the Sion Hill Playing Field. Matches will start at 1:00, on Saturday afternoon and 10:00, on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, in Sunday morning’s 50-overs First Division match, Keegan’s Bequia X1 will square-off with Vee Jay’s Roof Top and Bar North Windward at the Arnos Vale One Playing Field at 10:00.

The winner of that will face defending champions, CJ MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars in the Final at a date to be announced.







