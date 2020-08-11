NLA 1ST DIVISION 50-OVERS CRICKET RESULTS

Keegan’s Bequia X1 defeated Vee Jay’s Roof Top and Bar North Windward by 1 wicket on Sunday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex to advance to the Final of the National Lotteries Authority 1st Division, 50-overs Cricket Championship.

The scores: Vee Jay’s Roof Top and Bar North Windward 241 off 44.4-overs; (Gareth Wilson 69, Veno Da Souza 40; Jenry Ollivierre 3 for 41, Olando Lavia 2 for 36).

Keegan’s Bequia X1 242 for 9 off 48.4-overs; (Joseph Francis 39, Loraine Ollivierre 35, Jarrell Edwards 29; Elroy Brackin 3 for 50.

Keegan’s Bequia X1 and defending champions, CJ MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars will contest the Final this Sunday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex starting at 10:00 in the morning.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

