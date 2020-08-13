Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has disclosed that the Agricultural Sector suffered losses amounting to some 16-million EC-dollars, as a result of this year’s prolonged drought.

He made the disclosure, as he presented a Ministerial Statement in Parliament this morning, on developments in the Agricultural sector.

Minister Caesar said the estimate was arrived at, following a Drought Assessment Report by the Ministry, of the overall production losses from this year’s drought.

And he provided details of losses incurred, in relation to various agricultural commodities.

Minister Caesar said, in addition to the extreme drought conditions, the Agricultural sector was also severely impacted by the Covid 19 pandemic

Parliament resumes at 4:30 pm







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

