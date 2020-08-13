Vincentians have been assured that protocols will be in place to protect the population, when schools re-open here on August 31.

The assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during NBC’s Face to Face Program yesterday, in response to a query from a Teacher who questioned this country’s readiness for the August 31st re-opening date for School, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said the Government is making provisions for masks to be distributed to persons who have not made or purchased masks. In addition to the masks to be worn on public transport, Dr. Gonsalves said all schools including private schools and the 125 pre-schools will be sanitized.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently has five active Covid-19 cases and there have been no Covid-19-related deaths here.

The Prime Minister said the Government is taking measures appropriate to managing the risk of the virus.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

