Persons who engage in recreational fishing are being advised to be aware of their surroundings to ensure that they remain safe.

The advice came from Senior Fisheries Officer in the Fisheries Division Chris Isaacs, as he spoke this week on the issue of safety at sea.

Mr. Isaacs said it is important that Fishers be extremely careful during this time, when there is heightened wave action.

Mr. Isaacs also encouraged Fishers to seek out information on areas they not familiar with, before deciding to fish in those areas.







