The Vincentian Students’ Association of Jamaica, VINSA, will host its annual orientation next week, for students who have an interest in pursuing studies in Jamaica.

President of the Association Jaykel Mars says this year’s orientation will be hosted virtually as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Mars is encouraging all prospective students for the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus Jamaica to take part in VINSA’s virtual orientation.

The virtual orientation is scheduled to take place on Tuesday August 18th from 7pm via Zoom.







