The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment has appealed to students to not wear their Face Masks or Face Shields during school Hours, when schools reopen on Monday September 7th.

This appeal was made by Health Promotions Officer, Shanika John during the Face to Face program on NBC Radio.

Miss John said students and school staff who are using public transportation, should wear their masks to and from school but not on the compound.

She said they are suggesting that students and staff at school have two masks so they can use one on their way to school and store properly when they get to school and use the other mask on their way home then wash both properly when they get home to reuse the following day.

Miss John said they also recommend that these individuals use two washable and reusable masks so they will not be contaminated.

Miss John said schools should also ensure that all the surroundings are sanitized and cleaned at all times while everyone continues to continue good hygiene practices.

Miss John said the temperature of students should be checked at least once a day, preferably early in the morning. She noted that this this is important, to ensure that there is early detection and action against COVID19.







