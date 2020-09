MRS FLORENCE YVONNE SCOTT better known as LOU of Trinidad formerly of Hopewell, Marriaqua died on Saturday August 29th at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 5th at the AJ Nella’s Funeral Home. Viewing and tributes begin at 10:00am. The Service begins at 11:00am. Burial will be at the Tunapuna Cemetery, Trinidad.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print