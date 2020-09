The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to drivers across the country to be on the lookout for school children using the nation’s roads, from next week.

The appeal was made, as the Ministry of Education prepares to re-open schools on Monday September 7th.

Speaking on NBC’s Traffic Highlights Programme, Police Constable, Shorn Williams said as many children will be on the roads, drivers should exercise caution at all times and use the roads wisely.







