MR EMERY WINSTON ROBERTSON of Cane Garden died on Thursday August 13th at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Wednesday September 9th at the Cathedral of the Assumption (Roman Catholic Church), Kingstown. The body will lie in State at the House of Parliament from 9:30 am and viewing from 10:00 am to noon. Then there will be a Procession to the Church. The viewing at the Church will be from 12:30 to 12:55 pm. Tributes begin at 1:00 pm and service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







