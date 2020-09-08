Interactions between parents and students will now be lessened

Schools throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines have implemented measures aimed at limiting the interaction of parents and students during the designated school hours.

Social Worker in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Rozel Solomon, said this is intended to reduce the students’ exposure to Covid 19, which is spread through contact with infected persons.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday, Miss Solomon said everyone must work together to ensure that the students adjust to this new environment within the schools.

Miss Solomon pointed out that students may need more psyco-social support during this challenging period.







