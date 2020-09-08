The Ministry of Social Development has said it remains committed to work to improve the conditions of at-risk youth across the country.

This commitment was reiterated Lou-Anne Boyde, of the Child Development Division during the On the Beat program aired on NBC Radio last night.

Miss Boyde said a risk factor is anything that increases the likelihood that a child will be exposed to negative elements that may harm them or cause them to get involved in activities that society may deem unacceptable.

Meanwhile Case Worker at the Child Protection Division Camille McIntosh appealed to members of the public to consider what issues children may be facing such as abuse, before writing them off.







