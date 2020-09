Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said his government is continuing to implement initiatives to safeguard the welfare of the elderly.

Speaking on NBC, Face to Face programme this week, the Prime Minister said a number of elderly people who were able to made a living from vending and other pursuits are now too old to work.

The Prime Minister said the Government has developed a program dubbed The Elderly Assistance Benefit, to ensure that elderly persons receive assistance.







