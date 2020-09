MR EZEKIEL ANTONIO HARRY better known as TWO-ROW of Georgetown and Byera died on Friday September 4th at the age of 79. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 26th at the Georgetown Gospel Chapel. The Body lies at the chapel from 1:00pm. The Service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Byera Cemetery. The Bus “Grace” (Driven by Pastor Massiah) will transport persons attending the funeral from Gorse, Byera and Chester. The Bus leaves at 1:30pm.







