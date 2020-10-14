FIRMS INVITATIONAL FOOTBALL RESULTS

Je Belles and C. W. S. A played to a goalless draw yesterday afternoon in the Under-19 Firms of the CARIB Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Transport and Works will meet Bonadies Supermarket in Under-19 Firms at the Grammar School Playing Field at 4:45.

Meanwhile, Toni Stores Combined won over Je Belles by virtue of playing with two unregistered players. That match was played last Saturday which ended in a two all draw.







