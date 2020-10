MRS LEONORA AGATHA POMPEY NANTON also known as NURSE POMPEY of Richland Park formerly of New Prospect, Simon died on Sunday October 11th at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 25th at the St. Michael Spiritual Baptist Church, Richland Park. The body lies at the church from 12:30 pm. The service begins at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print