MS NOREEN ADELTA HOYTE better known as MS ENDEAVOUR, MISS EN and INDY of Spring Village died on Monday October 12th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 31st at the Church of God, World Wide Mission, Pentecostal, Spring Village. The viewing and open tributes begin at 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Spring Village Cemetery.







