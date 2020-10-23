NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

Two matches will be played tomorrow and three on Sunday in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon at 1:00, Israel Bruce Smashers will oppose Challengers, and at 3:00, Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars will play against Hard Hitters

On Sunday morning at 10:00, Country Meet Town Outah Trouble will meet Fairbairn Chennai Strikers, then Stag Older Boys will oppose Rangers United at 12:30, and at 3:00 Nice Radio Clinchers will play against Fairbairn United.







