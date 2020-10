The Vincentian Students’ Association of Jamaica VINSA JA is again hosting its annual VINSA Week as part of activities to commemorate this country’s 41st anniversary of independence.

Vice President of the Association Shanique Alleyne, says the activities will be held from October 25th to 31st and outlined the reason for hosting the week annually.

Ms. Alleyne says some of this year’s activities are being held in collaboration with VINSA Cave Hill and St. Augustine.







