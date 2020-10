MR AUSTIN CASPER CAMBRIDGE better known as KELL-LOU of Bay Hill, Sion Hill died on Wednesday October 21st at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Thursday October 29th at the Faith Temple Church, New Montrose. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. Tributes begin at 1:30 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







