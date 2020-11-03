The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to Vincentians to ensure that they operate within the confines of the law on Election Day.

This appeal was made by Sergeant Cornelius Ross during the On The Beat program aired on NBC Radio last night, which focused on the Representation of the People’s Act, RPA.

Sergeant Ross said any person who is not a commonwealth citizen or is not above the age of eighteen will be committing an offence if they register or vote.

He also disclosed that any person who willfully makes a false claim to be included on the register of voters is guilty of an offence.







