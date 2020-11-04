Coreas Distribution Limited, is scheduled to start the construction of a  state-of-the Art Warehouse and Administrative Centre at Diamond

A groundbreaking ceremony was hosted this week by Coreas Distribution Limited, to signal the start of construction of a state-of-the Art Warehouse and Administrative Centre at Diamond.

Addressing the ceremony Managing Director of Coreas Distribution Limited, Jimmy Forde said the new facility will be constructed at a cost of 27-million dollars.

He said it will enhance the Company’s Efficiency and Distribution Services to Businesses throughout the country.

Mr. Forde said the Warehouse and Administration Centre will provide employment for several people.

The Warehouse and Administration Centre will be located behind Diamond Woods Hardware on the Windward Highway.







