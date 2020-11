The Electoral Office has assured that provisions have been made to ensure that persons who may be visually impaired or physically incapacitated can vote in today’s Election.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program this week, Supervisor of Elections Dora James said special arrangements are in place for the visually impaired.

Deputy Supervisor of Elections, Sylvester King said arrangements are also in place for persons who are physically challenged

