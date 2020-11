The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is reminding Vincentians that absolutely no intoxicating liquor should be sold between the hours of 7:00am and 5:30pm today, Election Day.

The reminder came from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Junior Simmons during the On The Beat program aired on NBC Radio this week, which focused on the Representation of the People Act, RPA

ASP Simmons said anyone caught breaching this law would be penalised.

