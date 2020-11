President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Christian Council Reverend Adolf Davis says Church Leaders can play an important role in the move towards healing and reconciliation, now that the election period is over.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, Reverend Davis said a greater level of tolerance is needed among citizens, in relation to varying political views.

Reverend Davis said Church Leaders can intervene to facilitate reconciliation between opposing sides.

