Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has initiated the process of reconciliation, following the conclusion of a keenly contested General Elections here, last Thursday November 5th

The Prime Minister announced that he intends to hold discussions with the Chairman of the Public Service Commission, to discuss the situation as it relates to Public Servants who have had to resign to contest General Elections.

Dr. Gonsalves made the announcement, during the swearing-in ceremony held at Government House last Saturday.

The Prime Minister said any action taken in relation to this issue, will depend on the response of the Chairman of the Public Service Commission.

