St. Vincent and the Grenadines has made and is continuing to make major advancements in healthcare.

That’s according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Cuthbert Knights, while speaking at a recent handing over of a quantity of medical supplies to the Stubbs Polyclinic from the St. Matthias Charity.

Mr. Knights said there has been an increase in a number of medical facilities across the country while others are being upgraded in to smart facilities.

Meanwhile ,Pastor Robert McBarnett of the St. Matthias Charity encouraged the staff at the Stubbs Polyclinic to make good use the supplies.

The St. Matthias Charity is a non-profit organization whose main purpose is to focus on the educational, humanitarian and religious aspects of life through goodwill in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

