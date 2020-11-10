The swearing in of the new Cabinet of Ministers and Senators will be held this afternoon

Vincentians are expected to turn out in their numbers this afternoon, to witness the swearing in of the new Cabinet of Ministers and Senators.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will announce the new Cabinet at an official Ceremony at Heritage Square.

In his address at the Unity Labour Party’s Victory Rally last Friday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he would like to see more women becoming involved in active politics.

The Swearing In Ceremony will begin at 4:30 this afternoon and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

