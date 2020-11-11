A new Cabinet was installed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday, following the return to office of the Unity Labour Party, ULP, in General Elections last Thursday November 5th.

Members of the Cabinet were sworn-in during a ceremony held at Heritage Square in Kingstown.

The Cabinet comprises:

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves– whose portfolios are: Foreign Affairs, Legal Affairs, National Security and Information

Deputy Prime Minister- Montgomery Daniel – Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour-Saboto Caesar

Minister of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports-Frederick Stevenson

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology- Camillo Gonsalves

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment- St. Clair Prince

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture-Carlos James

Minister of Education and National Reconciliation-Curtis King

Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family and Gender Affairs, Youth, Housing, and Informal Human Settlements – Orando Brewster

Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Airports, Seaports, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government-Julian Francis

Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister-Foreign Affairs, National Security, Legal Affairs and Information – Rochard Ballah







