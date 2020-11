Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says he is working on finalizing the other Members of Parliament, to govern the affairs of the Country over the next five years.

Dr. Gonsalves said on Radio yesterday that he has already selected the fourth Senator, who will also be assigned as a Junior Officer in the Prime Minister’s Office, with responsibility for Foreign Affairs.

He said the full complement will be named during the next sitting of Parliament later this month.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print