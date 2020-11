Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Rochard Ballah says he is looking forward to serving the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in this new role.

Mr. Ballah, who was sworn in last Tuesday as Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, has responsibility for Information.

He says he looks forward to this new job and will use every opportunity to advocate on behalf of the young people in SVG.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print