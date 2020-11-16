The Ministry of National Mobilization said it continues to play an active role in National Disaster Management.

This was revealed by Director of Social Development in the Ministry of National Mobilization, Merissa Finch-Burke during this morning’s Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio.

Mrs. Finch-Burke said the Ministry of National Mobilization is a part of the Executive Council and anytime a disaster occurs and the operations Centre is operationalized they work along with NEMO.

Mrs. Finch-Burke said they also work as part of the disaster sensitization process at the community level because their Ministry is also responsible for community development.

She said from time to time they host prevention programs to ensure that people are less affected by disasters and they also form part of the response teams which go out to assist people affected by disasters.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

