Vincentians are being commended for a job well done in assisting the Ministry of Health to curb Dengue Fever

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache has commended the Vincentian public for working along with the Ministry of Health in the national response to Dengue Fever.

Speaking to NBC News, Dr. Keizer-Beache says they are continuing to see a decrease in the number of reported cases of Dengue Fever across the country.

She says the collective efforts of everyone involved must be commended.

Dr. Keizer-Beache is urging the public to continue with the measures to curb the spread of Dengue Fever here.







