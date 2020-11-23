BANK OF ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES BARROUALLIE FOOTBALL FINALS

Keartons United won the 2020 League Title of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Championship, beating Youngsters FC 5-4 on penalties at the Keartons Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

The match had earlier ended in a 2-all draw in regulation time.

Travis Fraser opened the scoring for Keartons United in the 3rd minute and Delano John doubled the lead in the 6th minute. National striker, Nazir McBarnette pulled a goal back for Youngsters FC in the 12th minute, and Lesbert Grant found the equalizer in the 51st minute.

At the Awards Ceremony, Travis Fraser of Keartons United was named the MVP of the Final. Other Awards in the Championship went to Garwin Davis of REC-COS, the Best Goal-Keeper; the Best Defender, Marison Mc Kie of Keartons United; and the Best Midfielder, Dougal Frederick of Emerald Stars. J-Marie Fraser of Emerald Stars scored the Most Goals (11) in the Championship, with Owia United, the Most Disciplined Team.

REC-COS won by default over Emerald Stars to clinch the League Third Place last Saturday.







