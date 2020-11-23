The Ministry of Tourism is hosting a series of activities to observe Tourism Week 2020

The Ministry of Tourism is from today hosting a series of activities to observe Tourism Week 2020.

The activities began with a Thanksgiving Service at the Kingstown Methodist Church, which was attended by Stakeholders in the Tourism and Hospitality Sector.

Communications Manager in the Ministry of Tourism, Jewelene Charles-Scott, says the Week provides an essential opportunity to raise awareness about the sector. Mrs. Scott added that Tourism Week will also highlight the important contribution of the Sector to the economy.

Tourism Week will be observed with the theme “Tourism Is Everyone’s Business. Live it! Love It! Embrace It!

