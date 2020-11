A new Home Economics Centre and Tuck Shop have been constructed at the Buccament Bay Secondary School.

The project was carried out by Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority {BRAGSA} and saw the demolition of the old Timber structure, which was replaced by a concrete building.

A Media Release from BRAGSA says the new building was retrofitted to house the Tuck Shop and the school’s Home Economics quarters. BRAGSA also painted the building and carried out electrical and plumbing work.

