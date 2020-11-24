The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service will be hosting a week of activities to celebrate its 40th anniversary on December 2, 2020.

The activities will commence on Sunday, November 29, 2020 with a Church Service at the Calliaqua Anglican Church, beginning at 7am.

Other events include an Open Day at the Coast Guard Base on Monday November 30th, which will include a tour of Captain Mulzac.

There will be Community Project on Tuesday December 1st and a Sports and Fun Day on Wednesday, December, 2, 2020.

Coast Guard Officials will be involved in the distribution of Food Baskets on Thursday December 3rd, as well as an appearance on the Police Care, Serve, Protect Facebook program from 8:00pm.

The activities will culminate on Friday December 4th, with a Coast Guard Anniversary Social at the Coast Guard Base in Calliaqua.

Coast Guard Commander, Brenton Cain has expressed gratitude to the Vincentian public for their continuous and relentless support to the SVG Coast Guard Service over the past forty years.

He said that the partnership forged over the years has fostered the catalyst for growth within the organization.

