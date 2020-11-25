Minister with responsibility for Gender Affairs, Dr. Orando Brewster said the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to ending all forms of violence against women and children.

He made this statement during a message today to mark International Day to end all forms of domestic violence and the commencement of the 16 Days of Activism Against Domestic Violence.

Dr. Brewster said Violence against women is the most prevalent breech of human rights worldwide and one third of all women and girls are abused at some point in their lives. He also added that Gender Inequality and Discrimination remain at the heart of all forms of abuse and greater awareness is needed to address these issues.

