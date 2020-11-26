Several Stakeholders were yesterday involved in a Diabetes Symposium hosted by the SVG Diabetes and Hypertension Association.

President of the Association Rosita King in her address at the opening ceremony said that the Symposium was held to coincide with World Diabetes Day, which was observed on Saturday November 14th.

She stressed the importance of the symposium which discussed issues related to the Prevention and Management of Diabetes.

The symposium was held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

