The University of the West Indies is partnering with other stakeholders to bring awareness about Gender Based Violence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Head of the University, Deborah Dalrymple says the Institution will be using the sixteen days of activism to highlight the issue of eliminating gender violence.

Mrs. Dalrymple is hoping that through this initiative, there will be a greater awareness about the issue of gender violence.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print