The COVID-19 Pandemic has presented not only issues of health but also issues of abuse in households

Minister with responsibility for Gender Affairs, Dr. Orando Brewster said the COVID19 Pandemic has presented not only issues of health but also issues of abuse in households across the country.

He made this statement during an address on Wednesday to mark International Day to end all forms of domestic violence and the commencement of the 16 Days of Activism Against Domestic Violence.

Minister Brewster said since the declaration of the COVID19 Pandemic in March of this year reports of Domestic abuse against women and girls have increased slightly. He also said in times of crisis women and girls are at a higher risk of domestic violence and hence more has to be done to protect the nation’s women and girls. He added that this is the Government’s view to ensure equality for everyone in the society.

