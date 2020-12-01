All members of the new Parliament have officially been sworn in

The newly-elected Speaker of the House of Assembly Rochelle Forde, has extended congratulations to all elected and appointed Members of the new Parliament.

Miss Forde was sworn in as Speaker, while another Woman, Government Senator Ashelle Morgan was elected as Deputy Speaker, during the First Session of the 11th Parliament yesterday.

During her remarks, Miss Forde expressed confidence that the new Parliament would function efficiently and effectively.

Parliament has been adjourned sine die

Other members of the House of Assembly were also sworn in during yesterday’s ceremony, including new Government Senators, Keisel Peters and Rochard Ballah, and new Opposition Senator Shivern John.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

