Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince has appealed to Vincentians to work together in the continued management of HIV/AIDS across the country.

In a radio address to mark World Aids Day today, Minister Prince said the Ministry of Health and by extension the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is committed to working with persons living with HIV/AIDS even as the country battles the COVID19 Pandemic and Dengue Fever.

Minister Prince also encouraged public and private partners to work even closer together, to raise awareness and celebrate victories in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

