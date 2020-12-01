Vincentians are being encouraged to get tested to determine their HIV status, as this country joins with others around the World to observe World AIDS Day today .

The appeal has come from the Director of the Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) Dr. Rosmond Adams.

Dr. Adams said health is a shared responsibility and everyone has a part to play to in reducing the numbers of new HIV cases in the country.

PANAP also stressed that National AIDS Programs across the Caribbean continue to be challenged by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Today the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, through the National AIDS Secretariat, is collaborating with the St Vincent Planned Parenthood Association to conduct HIV & Covid-19 Rapid Testing & Counselling Outreach at the St Vincent Planned Parenthood Association Building, located opposite the Kingstown Magistrate Court.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

